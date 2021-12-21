LABS Group (LABS) Price Tops $0.0057

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. In the last week, LABS Group has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. LABS Group has a market capitalization of $11.83 million and $322,134.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LABS Group coin can now be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00051214 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,927.86 or 0.08375117 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,896.09 or 0.99993403 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.68 or 0.00073942 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00046479 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002641 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,083,379,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars.

