Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $324.52.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE LH traded down $7.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $301.85. 33,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,924. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $286.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.24. Laboratory Co. of America has a twelve month low of $200.46 and a twelve month high of $313.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 27.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 72.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 50.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 9.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 672 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.6% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

