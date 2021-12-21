Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) PT Set at €36.40 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) received a €36.40 ($40.90) target price from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PHIA has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($59.55) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays set a €51.50 ($57.87) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($61.80) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($51.69) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($40.45) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €47.17 ($53.00).

Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of €28.92 ($32.49) and a 12 month high of €36.12 ($40.58).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

