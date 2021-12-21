Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) Given a €32.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €32.00 ($35.96) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($31.46) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.90 ($35.84) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.50 ($36.52) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($34.83) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.50 ($33.15) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1 year low of €14.72 ($16.54) and a 1 year high of €20.42 ($22.94).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.