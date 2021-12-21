Komodo (KMD) Price Reaches $0.70 on Major Exchanges

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 21st. Komodo has a market capitalization of $90.07 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $0.70 or 0.00001434 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 129,290,406 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

