Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 179,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,356 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Knowles were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Knowles by 167.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 290,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 181,905 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Knowles by 6.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Knowles by 4.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Knowles by 27.8% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 667,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,176,000 after purchasing an additional 145,323 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Knowles in the second quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $2,526,250.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 340,343 shares of company stock valued at $7,257,370. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KN. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Colliers Securities raised shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knowles has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of KN opened at $22.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.11. Knowles Co. has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $22.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Knowles had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Knowles Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Knowles Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

