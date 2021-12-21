Klingman & Associates LLC Sells 35 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Klingman & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,168 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $425,280,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,415,000 after buying an additional 640,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,023,449,000 after buying an additional 593,908 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $204,932,000 after buying an additional 473,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $430,667,000 after buying an additional 462,397 shares in the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $548.56 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $566.55. The stock has a market cap of $243.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $514.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $459.16.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total value of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COST. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Argus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.30.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

