Klingman & Associates LLC Sells 303 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Klingman & Associates LLC lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM opened at $59.16 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.66.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

