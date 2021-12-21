Klingman & Associates LLC Decreases Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Klingman & Associates LLC decreased its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CarMax by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in CarMax by 364.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 10.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 24.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in CarMax by 14.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 330,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,671,000 after purchasing an additional 41,998 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $131.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.49. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.29 and a twelve month high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

KMX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Guggenheim cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.50.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

