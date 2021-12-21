KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on KLAC. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KGI Securities upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays upped their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.90.
NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $385.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $387.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.30. KLA has a 12-month low of $252.02 and a 12-month high of $428.22.
In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total transaction of $1,258,750.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,273 shares of company stock worth $3,273,660 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in KLA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of KLA by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of KLA by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.
About KLA
KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.
