KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KLAC. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KGI Securities upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays upped their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.90.

Get KLA alerts:

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $385.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $387.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.30. KLA has a 12-month low of $252.02 and a 12-month high of $428.22.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLA will post 21.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total transaction of $1,258,750.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,273 shares of company stock worth $3,273,660 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in KLA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of KLA by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of KLA by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.