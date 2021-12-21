KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 9,511 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. State Street Corp increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,234,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $665,510,000 after buying an additional 1,369,661 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,671,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $453,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,936 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,371,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $318,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,153 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $58,603,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,975,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,054,000 after purchasing an additional 913,050 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $383,874,403.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KKR opened at $70.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.43. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.49 and a 12-month high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $818.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.47%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

