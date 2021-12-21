Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,070,000 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the November 15th total of 4,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

KRG opened at $20.02 on Tuesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 154.01, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.36.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 553.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 5.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 29.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 100.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 49.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KRG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

