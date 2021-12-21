Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KC shares. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Kingsoft Cloud stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,938,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,211. Kingsoft Cloud has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $74.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 479.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,261,000 after purchasing an additional 300,132 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 12.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 2.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,454,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,938,000 after acquiring an additional 167,292 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the second quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 39.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.