Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.60.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on KC shares. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.
Kingsoft Cloud stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,938,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,211. Kingsoft Cloud has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $74.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.57.
About Kingsoft Cloud
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.
