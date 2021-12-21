Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC decreased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,169. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The stock has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $125.27 and a 1-year high of $143.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.55%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

