Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.99 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) to announce sales of $4.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.96 billion and the highest is $5.04 billion. Kimberly-Clark reported sales of $4.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full-year sales of $19.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.42 billion to $19.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $20.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.02 billion to $20.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kimberly-Clark.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $141.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,209,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $125.27 and a 12-month high of $143.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.98 and its 200-day moving average is $134.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.55%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.5% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth about $751,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 15.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth about $2,411,000. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

