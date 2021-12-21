KeyCorp Weighs in on Nordson Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nordson in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 16th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nordson’s FY2022 earnings at $9.05 EPS.

Get Nordson alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.25.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $245.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson has a 52 week low of $178.60 and a 52 week high of $272.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.69.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.22). Nordson had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 22.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 134.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after buying an additional 21,793 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 14.7% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,526,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 23.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 4.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.06%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.