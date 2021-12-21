Key Financial Inc Purchases 600 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Key Financial Inc grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $78.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.79. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $79.90.

