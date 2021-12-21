Key Financial Inc Purchases 2,991 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 23.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Key Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $719,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,120,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 67.8% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $87.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

