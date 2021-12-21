Key Financial Inc Buys 83 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $167.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.15 and a 200 day moving average of $167.99. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

