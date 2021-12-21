Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 135 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,430,000 after buying an additional 813,178 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 320.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 814,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,843,000 after buying an additional 620,919 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,928,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 195.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 555,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,526,000 after buying an additional 367,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 255.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 511,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,866,000 after buying an additional 367,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KSU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.62.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 3,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.30, for a total transaction of $1,038,325.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 1,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.80, for a total transaction of $573,986.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 66,585 shares of company stock worth $20,138,417 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KSU opened at $293.59 on Tuesday. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $190.64 and a 12 month high of $315.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $300.77 and its 200-day moving average is $287.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 287.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.29 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 211.77%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

