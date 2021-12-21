Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL) by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.19% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth $70,123,000. Wealthquest Corp boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 292,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 114,761 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth $1,477,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth $1,184,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 154,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 29,342 shares during the period.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July alerts:

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $32.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.60. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July has a twelve month low of $29.70 and a twelve month high of $33.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.