Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in REZ. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA REZ opened at $93.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.07. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $95.19.

