Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,005,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,929 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,344,000. Glendon Capital Management LP raised its stake in CF Industries by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,235,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,915,000 after purchasing an additional 666,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CF Industries by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,303,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,301,883,000 after purchasing an additional 571,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CF Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.12.

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 71,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $4,834,295.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 258,422 shares of company stock valued at $16,275,950. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries stock opened at $64.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.38. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $68.09. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.92.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.