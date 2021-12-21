Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,067 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KBWY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWY opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.97. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $24.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd.

