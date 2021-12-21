Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) & Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Financial Review

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) and Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Kering and Ryan Specialty Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kering N/A N/A N/A Ryan Specialty Group 1.46% 104.08% 2.60%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kering and Ryan Specialty Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kering 0 3 11 0 2.79 Ryan Specialty Group 0 4 5 0 2.56

Ryan Specialty Group has a consensus target price of $34.88, indicating a potential downside of 8.68%. Given Ryan Specialty Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ryan Specialty Group is more favorable than Kering.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kering and Ryan Specialty Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kering $14.96 billion 6.48 $2.46 billion N/A N/A Ryan Specialty Group $1.02 billion 4.12 $68.10 million N/A N/A

Kering has higher revenue and earnings than Ryan Specialty Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Kering shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of Ryan Specialty Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Kering

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment comprises of corporate departments and headquarters teams’ shared services that provide services to brands; sustainability department, and sourcing department. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Ryan Specialty Group

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

