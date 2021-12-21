Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) a €130.00 Price Target

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) has been assigned a €130.00 ($146.07) price objective by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.48% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €124.00 ($139.33) target price on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of HBH stock traded up €4.30 ($4.83) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €128.10 ($143.93). 43,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,225. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €112.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €100.75. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €69.70 ($78.31) and a 12-month high of €128.60 ($144.49). The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.64.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

