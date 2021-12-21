Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has decreased its dividend by 54.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE KMF opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $7.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 772,756 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,338 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure were worth $5,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.

