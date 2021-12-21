Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Acquires Shares of 12,500 VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC owned 0.07% of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,079,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,507,000 after purchasing an additional 76,552 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 503,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,104,000 after buying an additional 12,975 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 476,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after purchasing an additional 21,017 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 457,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,265,000 after purchasing an additional 65,064 shares during the period. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 297,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after buying an additional 19,464 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SMB opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $17.87 and a 12 month high of $18.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.01.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

