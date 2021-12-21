Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the November 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.0 days.

Separately, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kardex from CHF 277 to CHF 304.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

OTCMKTS:KRDXF opened at $305.00 on Tuesday. Kardex has a one year low of $198.00 and a one year high of $335.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.58.

Kardex Holding AG engages in the provision of automated storage solutions and material handling systems. It operates through the Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog segment. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems. The Kardex Mlog segment offers integrated materials handling systems and automated bay warehouses.

