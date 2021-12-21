Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Short Interest Down 20.0% in November

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of KCLI stock opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.76. Kansas City Life Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $46.05.

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $121.28 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Kansas City Life Insurance’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. Kansas City Life Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -337.50%.

About Kansas City Life Insurance

Kansas City Life Insurance Co engages in the provision of financial protection through the sale of life insurance and annuities. It operates through the following business segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment is comprised of individual insurance products for Kansas City Life, Sunset Life, and Grange Life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions.

