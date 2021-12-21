Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JBAXY. Bank of America cut Julius Bär Gruppe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group raised Julius Bär Gruppe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Julius Bär Gruppe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

OTCMKTS:JBAXY opened at $12.52 on Friday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $14.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.38.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

