JRM Investment Counsel LLC Sells 7,350 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

JRM Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,350 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises 0.4% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000.

EFAV stock opened at $75.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.87. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

