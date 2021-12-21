JRM Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 15,851 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

JRM Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,851 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 8.8% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $17,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 40,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 453.5% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 10,235 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $232.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.05. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $189.76 and a 1-year high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

