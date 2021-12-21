JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Shares Purchased by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 485,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,435 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $24,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 154,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 127,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $51.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.04. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.99 and a 12-month high of $51.15.

