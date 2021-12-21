JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income plc (MATE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.03 on February 4th

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income plc (LON:MATE) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.03 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON MATE opened at GBX 107.22 ($1.42) on Tuesday. JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income has a 1 year low of GBX 85.14 ($1.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 110.35 ($1.46). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 106.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 105.21.

Get JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income alerts:

About JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC was founded in 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.