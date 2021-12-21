JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $115.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MU. Mizuho boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.84.

NASDAQ MU traded up $7.56 on Tuesday, reaching $89.59. 734,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,863,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.28. The company has a market cap of $100.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2,145.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

