Joint Ventures Price Tops $0.0012 (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 21st. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded 60.2% lower against the US dollar. Joint Ventures has a total market cap of $26,140.37 and $19,357.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

