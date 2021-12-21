John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $53.64 and last traded at $53.64, with a volume of 87 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.64.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is 58.72%.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut John Wiley & Sons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile (NYSE:JW.B)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.