Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €35.29 ($39.65).

JEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($43.82) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($46.07) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($41.57) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($33.71) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($36.52) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

JEN stock traded down €0.42 ($0.47) during trading on Monday, reaching €35.40 ($39.78). The company had a trading volume of 226,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,081. Jenoptik has a 52 week low of €21.62 ($24.29) and a 52 week high of €37.76 ($42.43). The business has a 50 day moving average of €33.86 and a 200 day moving average of €29.91. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

