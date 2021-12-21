Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BIOVF)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.88.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BIOVF. Pareto Securities cut Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BIOVF opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.82. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $28.88.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical. The firm focuses on the hematology and immunology therapeutic areas. It also offers specialty treatments in the area of genetics and metabolism. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

