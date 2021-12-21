Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Bakkt Holdings Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BKKT)

Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bakkt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.84) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.56). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bakkt’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.60) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

Shares of BKKT opened at $9.04 on Monday. Bakkt has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $50.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.60.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is based in Chicago, Illinois.

