Jarvis Network (JRT) Trading 4.1% Higher Over Last Week

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 21st. Jarvis Network has a market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $562,880.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Jarvis Network has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0543 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jarvis Network alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004742 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00039543 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006732 BTC.

Jarvis Network Profile

Jarvis Network is a coin. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.