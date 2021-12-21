Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 6,756 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 193.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.82.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $78.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.60. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $81.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.85.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.2426 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 28.67%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

