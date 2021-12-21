Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 2,097 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.08% of Hexcel worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 672,218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,946,000 after purchasing an additional 75,042 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

HXL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hexcel in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

In related news, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $600,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $2,854,716.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $47.97 on Tuesday. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.50 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.43.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Hexcel’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

