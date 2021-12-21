Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 11,228 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,228 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $228,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $24.79 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $25.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.91.

