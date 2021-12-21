Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 176 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Jag Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 17,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,107,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $26,658,000. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 30.1% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $380.69 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $297.45 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $388.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.67.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

