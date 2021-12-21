Jag Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,200 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 140.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,766 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 28,585 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 363,671 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,618 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Walmart by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 172,660 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,349,000 after acquiring an additional 17,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $139.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.28 and a 200 day moving average of $143.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $152.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,667.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.57, for a total transaction of $61,351,766.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,095,218 shares of company stock valued at $852,801,640. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

