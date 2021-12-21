Jag Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Jag Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,976 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MFA Financial by 60.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MFA Financial by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MFA shares. BTIG Research lowered MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

NYSE MFA opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $4.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.53. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.66.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 111.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

