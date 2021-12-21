Jag Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Jag Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,665 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AQUA. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 13.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 210,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 25,729 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 131.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,839,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,699,000 after purchasing an additional 16,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 140.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,951,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQUA opened at $43.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 102.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.67. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.46.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $425.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on AQUA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

