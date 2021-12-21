Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Jabil from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.38.

NYSE:JBL opened at $63.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.35 and its 200 day moving average is $60.30. Jabil has a 12 month low of $40.87 and a 12 month high of $66.55.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. Jabil’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Jabil will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.53%.

In related news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $701,832.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 4,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $324,126.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,129 shares of company stock valued at $8,546,693 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Jabil by 0.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 2.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Jabil by 3.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Jabil by 4.5% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Jabil by 2.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

